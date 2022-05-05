Marshall pushes for full funding of USDA broadband programs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has pushed the U.S. Senate to fully fund rural broadband programs from the USDA through the next Fiscal Year.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) announced their push for full funding of the USDA Rural Broadband Program for Fiscal Year 2023 on Thursday, May 5.

Marshall said the 2018 Farm Bill increased the annual funding authorization level of the program to $350 million. Additionally, he said Congress authorized supplemental funding for $1.9 billion over 10 years for the ReConnect program in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act - which totals an additional $2 billion investment in USDA programs for expanding broadband in rural areas.

“Over the past three decades, the internet has rapidly changed everyday life and brought us new and exciting innovations. New possibilities for healthcare, agriculture, education, and everything in-between have been unlocked. However, many rural parts of this country are still struggling to get a reliable internet connection – this divide is unacceptable,” Marshall said. “To truly bridge the gap for rural broadband, we must stay focused on efforts like USDA’s Rural Broadband Program to connect those who are truly unserved. Broadband access is essential for the world we live in, it’s high time we bring everyone in rural America up to speed in it.”

To read the full text of the letter, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.