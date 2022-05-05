Advertisement

Man who fled from police found hiding in Topeka hotel

Edgar Leon Lopez-Cardona
Edgar Leon Lopez-Cardona(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Chris Fisher
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Dept. says a man who fled from a Wednesday traffic stop was found hiding inside a Topeka hotel.

Edgar Leon Lopez-Cardona was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday for multiple counts, including interference with LEO, fail to maintain a single lane, reckless driving, flee and attempt to elude, and theft.

Topeka Police Dept. Lt. Manuel Munoz says officers attempted to stop Lopez-Cardona at 8th and SE Madison on Wednesday. Instead of pulling over, police say Lopez-Cardona took off at a high rate of speed.

Officers did not pursue, but found Lopez-Cardona’s car unoccupied a short time later, parked in the Downtown Ramada Inn’s parking lot.

Munoz said a witness flagged down officers and said they watched a man exit the car and run into the hotel.

Lopez-Cardona was located inside and taken into custody.

Officials did not indicate why he may have fled police.

