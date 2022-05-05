Advertisement

Man arrested for punching Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s deputy

Eric Amundsen
Eric Amundsen(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Chris Fisher
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 47-year-old St. Louis man is facing battery charges for allegedly punching a Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Deputy early Thursday morning.

According to the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, Eric John Amundsen was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections around 5:30 a.m. for battery against a law enforcement officer, interference with law enforcement and disobeying official traffic-control devices.

Officials say around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, Shawnee Co. Dispatch received a report of two people wearing dark clothing walking along I-70 near SW Valencia Rd.

When deputies arrived to that location, officials say Amundsen struck a deputy with his fist. He was quickly taken into custody.

The person Amundsen was walking with, only identified as a 17-year-old male was taken to the Kansas Children’s Service League.

According to the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections, Amundsen was booked into custody around 5:30 a.m.

No other information was released.

