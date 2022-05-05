Advertisement

Lawrence priest cleared of sexual assault allegations

Fr. Michael Scully
Fr. Michael Scully(http://www.frmikescully.com/)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - After a thorough investigation and review, a Lawrence priest has been cleared of sexual assault allegations made against him.

On Feb. 25, the Capuchin Province of Mid-America says it was notified of allegations of misconduct against Father Michael Scully. After a thorough investigation by an independent investigator and review by the Province’s Independent Review Board, it said the allegations were found to be “unsubstantiated.”

The Province noted that unsubstantiated means the allegation was not credible based on findings from the investigation.

As a result, the Province said Scully has been cleared of the allegation.

The Province said it treats any allegation with great respect and concern. When it is notified of an allegation it said law enforcement is immediately notified and a thorough investigation is conducted, as well as a review, in accordance with its standard procedures.

“When an allegation of sexual abuse is brought to our attention, we recognize the pain experienced by the victims and their families, the accused, the entire Church community and our own community of brothers,” the Province said. “We continue to hold in our prayers all those involved in this case.”

Additionally, the Province said while Scully strongly denied the accusation, he was suspended from all ministries pending the results of the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that fire crews were called to Industrial Maintenance Inc., at...
Investigators believe North Topeka warehouse fire cause was accidental
Jefferson's, 29th and Wanamaker
Topeka restaurant delays opening
On May 3, 2022, Geary Co. authorities search for a man last seen attempting to swim ashore at...
Search for Milford Lake drowning victim enters recovery phase
FILE
After unauthorized residents found in Topeka home, warrant reveals slew of drugs
The owner of a Dodge Charger reported stolen in April tracked down the car early Tuesday behind...
Owner tracks down stolen car Tuesday morning in East Topeka

Latest News

FILE
Jefferson Co. residents advised to boil water
Edgar Leon Lopez-Cardona
Man who fled from police found hiding in Topeka hotel
Kansas Statehouse
Those convicted of internet child sex crimes to register as offenders in Kansas
In honor of National Police Week, the Topeka Police Department’s fallen officers were honored...
Fallen officers remembered for service during National Police Week