Lawrence man found guilty of molesting children in his care

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A 47-year-old Lawrence man faces a long prison sentence after he has been found guilty of sex crimes against children in his care.

Douglas Co. District Attorney Suzanne Valdez says on Thursday, May 5, a jury found Timothy Glen Martins, 47, of Lawrence, guilty of four counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and one count of indecent liberties with a child.

DA Valdez said the charges stemmed from incidents between 2012 and 2017 in which Martins engaged in sexual conduct with female children in his care at his home.

“These brave survivors of sexual assault made their voices heard,” Valdez said. “Today, they finally got to see the perpetrator held accountable for these heinous acts.”

Martins has been scheduled for sentencing at 4 p.m. on June 23.

Valdez said Martins faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison with no possibility of parole for 25 years for one of the convictions of aggravated indecent liberties with a child because the child had been under the age of 14 at the time.

The DA also said Martins faces between 4 and 20 years for one of the other convictions for aggravated indecent liberties with a child, as well as sentences between 3 and 14 years for the remaining counts. As well as a sentence between 2 and 11 years for the indecent liberties with a child conviction depending on his criminal history score.

Lawrence Journal-World reports that Martins was an IT specialist at the Douglas Co. Judicial and Law Enforcement Center, as well as the Kansas Department of Corrections. Before his IT days, it said he worked as a Corrections Officer in Shawnee Co.

Valdez noted the case was investigated by the Carbondale Police Department, the Special Victims Unit of the Lawrence Police Department, and the Kansas Department for Children and Families. She prosecuted the case alongside Deputy District Attorney Joshua Seiden.

