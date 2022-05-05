Lady of Guadalupe Church displays new Veteran’s Memorial Monument

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church unveiled its Veteran’s Memorial Monument after years of postponing.

They were set to showcase the monument back in 2020 but Covid-19 concerns forced them to reschedule, and then again in 2021.

Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla said Mexican-Americans of Topeka are important to this community and it’s important to honor those who served. He credited the community’s work to get the memorial officially there.

“They’re active, they keep involved and they don’t give up. During the Covid crisis that challenged the monument to make it here into Topeka, it didn’t slow down the committee,” he said. “They continued with their work, frustrating as it was, and brought it here.”

Among the speakers was Governor Laura Kelly. Archbishop Joseph Naumann and Father Peter Jaramillo of the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas gave speeches and prayers as well.

“This symbolically preserves an outstanding time of awareness when we have so many challenges in our own time, it says look at what the Mexican-American people have done, continue to do, and are proud of their history and love for this country and love for the church,” said Father Jaramillo.

You can visit the memorial at 201 Northeast Chandler Street. The memorial is on the south side of the building facing NE Atchison Ave.

