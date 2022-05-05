KHP to increase patrols, enforce “Move Over” laws

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Troopers from the Kansas Highway Patrol will join agencies across the region to increase patrols and enforce “Move Over” laws.

Every day, the Kansas Highway Patrol says thousands of law enforcement officers and other first responders take to the streets to help keep their communities safe. And every day, it said they put their lives at risk to do so.

KHP said one of the most dangerous parts of the job is stepping out on the side of the road, whether for a traffic stop, to help a driver, or to investigate a crash. Since 2017, it said 149 law enforcement officers have lost their lives in traffic-related incidents.

In an effort to protect more officers and first-responders, KHP said every state has “Move Over” laws that require drivers to slow down and, if safe to do so, move over when approaching stopped emergency vehicles with activated lights.

KHP noted that the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has worked with local highway safety partners and law enforcement to help get the word out to every driver: Move Over. It’s the Law.

Over Mother’s Day Weekend, KHP said it will join the Nebraska State Patrol, Arkansas State Police, Iowa State Patrol and Missouri State Highway Patrol to spread awareness of the Move Over laws across the region. It said drivers should expect to see an increased presence of troopers across the region.

The Patrol noted that the Move Over law is not new. It said the law was first introduced in South Carolina in 1996. In 2012, Hawaii was the last state to enact such a law.

KHP said the Move Over law protects all first-responders, including law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, safety service patrols and towing vehicles.

Unfortunately, the Patrol said law enforcement officers and other first responders are still killed every year by drivers who fail to move over.

“It’s such an important, and easy thing to do to keep our first responders safe,” said Colonel Herman T. Jones, Superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol. “Only three feet separates emergency personnel from traffic moving at highway speeds – often 75+ miles-per-hour. Moving over helps ensure that everyone makes it home to their loved ones safe and sound.” By following the Move Over law, we protect those who protect us.

KHP said NHTSA has used a similar high-visibility approach in other safety campaigns like Click It or Ticket to increase seatbelt use. It said the tactics have proven helpful in spreading the word out about existing laws and the reasons they are important.

Col. Jones stressed the meaning behind the campaign.

“Many drivers seem to think that moving over is just an optional courtesy when they see law enforcement or emergency vehicles pulled over on the side of the road,” he said. “It’s not optional. Move Over. It’s the Law.”

KHP said the Kansa Move Over law was signed into effect in May 2000 and is known as the “Goodheart Law” named after Master Trooper Dean Goodheart who served the patrol from 1972 until his death in 1995.

On Sept. 6, 1995, KHP said Goodheart was hit and killed in the line of duty while conducting a walk-around safety inspection on a semi-truck on westbound I-70 near Colby.

KHP noted that the law was amended in 2006 to incorporate all emergency personnel and road crews when flashing lights are visible.

The Patrol said emergency personnel can only do so much to keep themselves safe on the side of the road. It said the rest of the responsibility falls on other drivers. It said drivers should remember the next time they see flashing lights on the side of the road to slow down, and if safe to do so, move over.

