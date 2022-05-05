Advertisement

KBI investigates man found dead inside home shop as homicide

By Alyssa Willetts
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LA HARPE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of an Allen County man as a homicide.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home at 1255 2400th St. in La Harpe, Kansas just before 10 a.m. Tuesday. They said a family member found the body of Richard Diehl, 68, in the shop outside of his home. Diehl was pronounced dead at the scene.

The KBI said an autopsy was performed and those results indicate his death was a homicide. Both the KBI and Allen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident and said they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-Crime or submit a tip online at www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

