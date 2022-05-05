Kansans urged to complete drug overdose survey to better understand statewide needs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Prescription Drug and Opioid Advisory Committee has urged Kansans to complete a survey about drug overdoses to better understand the perception and needs of the state.

In 2020, the DCCCA says there were 477 drug overdose deaths in Kansas. Meanwhile, preliminary data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention projects an increase in drug overdose deaths in 2021.

In response, the DCCCA said the Kansas Prescription Drug and Opioid Advisory Committee will work to develop a new strategic plan to reduce fatal and nonfatal drug overdoses.

DCCCA noted the Kansas Prescription Drug and Opioid Advisory Committee is a multidisciplinary group made up of state agencies, health systems, professional associations, community-based organizations, public safety organizations and more. It said it facilitates the committee and is supported by the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

DCCCA said the first issue of the Kansas Prescription Drug and Opioid Misuse and Overdose Strategic Plan was published in July 2018 with the goal to develop an original plan and implement interventions to decrease opioid misuse, dependence and overdoses in Kansas.

The organization said the Committee now needs input from Kansans for the next issue of the plan. It has urged residents to complete a quick online survey and share it widely among friends and family. The results of the survey will be used to assess needs, find priority areas and better understand the perception of drug overdoses as a public health problem.

“As a State, we must devise a comprehensive, coordinated approach to fight this debilitating, ever-evolving epidemic,” said Lori Alvarado, CEO of DCCCA. “Kansas residents are the key stakeholders in this project. Engaging the public in this effort ensures that different perspectives are reflected in the strategic planning process.”

The survey will close on July 1.

To access the survey, click HERE.

To view Kansas’ current strategic plan, click HERE.

