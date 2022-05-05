‘Josephine & Jane’s Kitchen’ at Ronald McDonald House

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Ronald McDonald House showed off their new kitchen -- made possible by one couple’s donation.

“Josephine and Jane’s” kitchen, as it’s now known -- is named for Tom and Marilyn Dobski’s mothers.

They donated the money to give the room a full facelift.

The remodel brought the kitchen up to modern standards... And rearranged the appliances to create additional countertop space.

“It was very functional, but it just wasn’t as modern as this is and beautiful for the families, so when they come, they’re already in a stressful situation, and this really helps.” Marilyn Dobski says.

“The heart of the home is the kitchen, and so now we actually have a space that fits that description in…in that island.” Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Kansas Executive Director, Mindee Reece says.

The Dobskis say they dedicated the space to their mothers -- because they loved to be in the kitchen.

