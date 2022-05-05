Jefferson Co. residents advised to boil water

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jefferson Co. residents who use water from Rural Water District 10 have been advised to boil their water before consumption.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has issued a boil water advisory for the Jefferson Co. Rural Water District No. 10 public water supply system. It said customers should take the following precautions until further notice:

If tap water appears dirty, flush water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Boil water for one minute before drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces with at least one minute of immersion in clean tap water which contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not usually need to be boiled. However, children should be supervised as necessary while bathing so they do not ingest the water. Those with cuts or severe rashes should discuss bathing options with a doctor.

The Department said the advisory took effect Thursday, May 5, and will stay in effect until the conditions which placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved.

KDHE officials noted that the advisory was issued due to a loss of pressure in the distribution system. They said failure to maintain adequate pressure could result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

Regardless of whether the public water supplier or the KDHE issues the advisory, the Department said only it can rescind the order after testing at a certified lab.

