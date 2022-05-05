Health care workers to be celebrated with free drink at Scooter’s

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Scooter’s Coffee will help nurses and health care workers fuel their day with a free drink on Friday.

Scooter’s Coffee says in honor of Nurse and Healthcare Appreciation Day on Friday, May 6, those who work in the health care field may stop by for a free drink of any size.

“Nurses and healthcare workers have been going above and beyond in their communities—especially since the COVID-19 pandemic began. We notice their efforts to keep us safe and healthy and want to show a small token of our appreciation for their resiliency and compassion,” said Bill Black, Chief Marketing Officer at Scooter’s Coffee.

Scooter’s said the commitment and sacrifices from health care heroes reflect its values of integrity, love, humility and courage.

To show gratitude for everything they do, Scooter’s said it will treat nurses and health care workers to a free drink crafted with love at participating locations. The offer will be valid for one per customer with a health care ID. The offer is not eligible to those who order ahead.

Scooter’s said drinks include specially espresso-based drinks, energizing Quenchers, fruit smoothies, teas and more.

To view Scooter’s full menu, click HERE.

