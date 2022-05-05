Advertisement

Health care workers to be celebrated with free drink at Scooter’s

Scooter's Coffee to offer free drinks on Nurse and Healthcare Appreciation Day
Scooter's Coffee to offer free drinks on Nurse and Healthcare Appreciation Day(Scooter's Coffee)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Scooter’s Coffee will help nurses and health care workers fuel their day with a free drink on Friday.

Scooter’s Coffee says in honor of Nurse and Healthcare Appreciation Day on Friday, May 6, those who work in the health care field may stop by for a free drink of any size.

“Nurses and healthcare workers have been going above and beyond in their communities—especially since the COVID-19 pandemic began. We notice their efforts to keep us safe and healthy and want to show a small token of our appreciation for their resiliency and compassion,” said Bill Black, Chief Marketing Officer at Scooter’s Coffee.

Scooter’s said the commitment and sacrifices from health care heroes reflect its values of integrity, love, humility and courage.

To show gratitude for everything they do, Scooter’s said it will treat nurses and health care workers to a free drink crafted with love at participating locations. The offer will be valid for one per customer with a health care ID. The offer is not eligible to those who order ahead.

Scooter’s said drinks include specially espresso-based drinks, energizing Quenchers, fruit smoothies, teas and more.

To view Scooter’s full menu, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that fire crews were called to Industrial Maintenance Inc., at...
Investigators believe North Topeka warehouse fire cause was accidental
Jefferson's, 29th and Wanamaker
Topeka restaurant delays opening
On May 3, 2022, Geary Co. authorities search for a man last seen attempting to swim ashore at...
Search for Milford Lake drowning victim enters recovery phase
FILE
After unauthorized residents found in Topeka home, warrant reveals slew of drugs
The owner of a Dodge Charger reported stolen in April tracked down the car early Tuesday behind...
Owner tracks down stolen car Tuesday morning in East Topeka

Latest News

Eric Amundsen
Man arrested for punching Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s deputy
KBI investigates man found dead inside home shop as homicide
KBI investigates man found dead inside home shop as homicide
Authorities are investigating the theft of an Atchison County Emergency Management trailer that...
Emergency Management trailer reported stolen in Atchison County
Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the first half of an NFL football...
‘Honey, he’s home,’ Saints tweet, making Tyrann Mathieu signing official