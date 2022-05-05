Flags to be flown at half-staff for Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Flags have been ordered to be flown at half-staff on Friday, May 6, in honor of the Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she has ordered flags in the state to be flown at half-staff on Friday, May 6, in honor of the Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony at the statehouse. She said the event will pay tribute to law enforcement officers in the Sunflower State who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

“We must recognize our state’s law enforcement officers and their continued contributions to our state today and every day,” Gov. Kelly said. “Their notable bravery and professionalism warrant our sincerest thanks as they go above and beyond for Kansans daily. We will never take for granted the outstanding work our law enforcement officers do every day to keep us safe.”

The event also coincides with National Peace Peace Officers Memorial Week.

