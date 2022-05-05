Fallen officers remembered for service during National Police Week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In honor of National Police Week, six fallen officers were honored and remembered for their service in a memorial ceremony.

The Topeka Police Department invited the public to recognize its fallen comrades at the Law Enforcement Memorial on Thursday, May 5.

“They were all great cops; they were all great family members,” said Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles. “This community suffered a loss, each and every one of those incidents that occurred, and I think Sheriff Hill put it well. That we will never recover from a debt that we can never fully repay.”

“Every one of those guys were friends of mine,” said Shawnee Co. Sheriff Brian Hill. “The comradery within law enforcement is there, you work with people side by side, you watch their kids grow up, and you are close to their families. You know when you step out the door every day what the ramifications of wearing this badge are. Those officers paid the ultimate sacrifice and this is a day we chose to honor them, remember them, and let their families know that they are never forgotten.”

On Thursday, May 5, there will be a candlelight vigil at the Kansas Statehouse, First Floor Rotunda area, starting at 8 p.m., sponsored by the Fraternal Order of Police Auxiliary. Following the statehouse vigil will be a candle-lighting ceremony at the Kansas Law Enforcement Monument.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said in honor of National Police Week and National Peace Officers’ Memorial Day on Sunday, May 15, the patrol will participate in COPS (Concerns of Police Survivors) for Project Blue Ribbon. COPS is a national non-profit organization dedicated to the families of fallen officers.

The Patrol said part of the project, the Patrol will tie blue ribbons to agency vehicles, and would like to ask civilians to do the same, and remind others of officers who have put their lives on the line for others. A limited supply of ribbons can be found at local KHP troop headquarters.

According to the National Law Enforcement Officer Memorial Fund, 458 officers were killed in the line of duty in 2021. In 2022, 85 U.S. officers have died in the line of duty, as of April 19.

