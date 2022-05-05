Advertisement

ESU’s Conway targeting title at home in MIAA Championships

By Marleah Campbell
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Heights alum and ESU redshirt junior Alyssa Conway is looking to bring home the gold at this weekend’s MIAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

The meet will be held at Emporia State.

“I’m really excited,” Conway said. “We got a new ring, it’s feeling good, I’m feeling prepared, so I’m hoping to hit some big throws.”

Just last week, Conway broke her own school record in the women’s hammer throw with a mark of 189-feet and 8-inches.

Earlier this week, the MIAA named her its Field Athlete of the Week.

She hopes to add the title of conference champ this weekend.

“I’m coming up on top, so I’d like to finish on top, score some points for my team,” she said.

”All it takes is for her to go out there, be calm on her home venue, and just let one fly,” ESU head track and field coach Steven Blocker said. “Everyone’s gonna be chasing her. So everybody else is stressed out. There’s no need for her to be.”

Conway is currently ranked ninth in the nation.

