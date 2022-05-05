Advertisement

Emergency Management trailer reported stolen in Atchison County

Authorities are investigating the theft of an Atchison County Emergency Management trailer that...
Authorities are investigating the theft of an Atchison County Emergency Management trailer that was reported in late April, according to KAIR Radio.(KAIR Radio)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities are investigating the recent theft of an Atchison County Emergency Management trailer that contained various supplies, according to KAIR Radio.

The theft of the white 2009 Doolittle box trailer occurred around 2:45 a.m. April 20 from 10443 US-59 highway, KAIR reports.

The location was about a mile southwest of the city of Atchison and is the site of Atchison County Emergency Services.

When it was stolen, the 6-by-12 foot trailer contained emergency services equipment including lights, chairs, tables and other supplies, according to Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson.

The theft is being investigated by Atchison police.

Anyone with information may call Atchison police at 913-367-4323.

