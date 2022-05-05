Douglas Co. teen hospitalized in Topeka after good samaritan calls 911

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 16-year-old from Douglas Co. is in a Topeka hospital after good samaritans called 911 when they saw his truck flipped in a field.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says around 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, deputies were called to the 1000 block of E 251 Diagonal Rd. with reports of an accident.

Upon arrival, deputies found that a passerby had called dispatchers when they noticed a truck that seemed like it had rolled in a field.

Deputies said medics were able to free a 16-year-old male driver from the truck and took him to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation has found the driver was headed north when he crossed the center line and hit a field drive west of the road. The truck then flipped into the field.

The Sheriff’s Office said the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.