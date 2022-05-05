Advertisement

Douglas Co. man flown to KC metro hospital after fall off ladder

A 29-year-old man is flown to a KC metro hospital with a severe ankle injury after a fall from...
A 29-year-old man is flown to a KC metro hospital with a severe ankle injury after a fall from a ladder on May 5, 2022.
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Douglas County man was flown to a Kansas City metro hospital after he took a spill off a ladder on Thursday and severely injured his ankle.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says around 2:40 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, deputies were called to the 800 block of N 1600 Rd. with reports of a man who had fallen off his ladder.

When deputies arrived, they said they found the 29-year-old male had suffered a severe ankle injury after he fell from a ladder while working on a house.

The Sheriff’s Office said a Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical crew took the man to an open area in order for him to be flown by helicopter ambulance to Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

