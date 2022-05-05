Advertisement

Crumbl Cookies opens in Topeka

Video only. Topeka's newest sweet treat shop is open for business at 21st and Wanamaker near Target.
By Tori Whalen and Chris Fisher
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s newest shop for sweet treats is officially open for business.

Crumbl Cookie opened its doors for a soft grand opening Thursday morning at 8 a.m.

The store will offer a rotating menu, with six cookie varieties each week, five other cookies will change weekly, but milk chocolate chip cookies will always be on the menu.

Crumbl plans to announce the weekly menu options each Sunday night on social media and through its app.

“Depending on what flavor profile you pick, you are going to have a different experience, but there are no bad cookies, you could never go wrong,” said the Topeka Crumbl co-owner, Darren Haddock. “A good way to do it, I think for your first time, we sell a 6-pack box, you can get 1 of every flavor, take it home we sell a little cookie cutter. They are made for sharing.”

The Topeka store will be the 7th store in Kansas. Other store locations include two in the Wichita area and four in Kansas City.

The location is next to Target located at 2139 SW Wanamaker St.

According to Crumbl’s website, the bakery has more than 300 bakeries across 36 states. The company opened its first store in Logan, Utah in 2017.

