Brown Co. Sheriff offers free blue ribbons for National Police Week

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office will honor National Police Week with free blue ribbons for residents to attach to their cars to show support.

Brown Co. Sheriff John Merchant has invited the community to grab a free blue ribbon from the Sheriff’s Office lobby to attach to vehicle antennas in order to show support for fallen officers during National Peace Officers Memorial Week.

Sheriff Merchant said the week offers honor, remembrance, and peer support while also allowing law enforcement, survivors, and residents to gather and pay respect to those who gave their lives in the line of duty.

In 1962, Merchant said President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation to designate May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week. Currently, he said tens of thousands of officers from around the globe converge on Washington, D.C., to participate in events to honor those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Merchant noted that the National Peace Officers Memorial Service is sponsored by the Grand Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police and is one in a series of events - including a Candlelight Vigil. He said events are sponsored by the National Peace Officers Memorial Fund and seminars are sponsored by Concerns of Police Survivors.

According to the Sheriff, the week draws in about 25,000 to 40,000 attendees who come from all over the nation and the world. he said this provides the unique chance to meet others who work in law enforcement.

In that spirit, Merchant said the FOP DC Lodge #1 sponsors receptions each afternoon during the week. He said all events are open to law enforcement and the experiences are unlike any other.

