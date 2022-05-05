Advertisement

Body of transgender teen found in abandoned lot in KCK

The Kansas Department for Children and Families says 15-year-old Ace Scott was found dead after running away from child placing agency
Generic photo.
Generic photo.(WLBT)
By Zoe Brown
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The authorities have confirmed that a body found in KCK on April 15 was that of Ace Scott, a transgender teenager.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department said his body was found in an abandoned lot near residences north of W. 9th Street and Central Avenue.

A neighbor called police after discovering the 15-year-old’s body.

According to a child death summary document from the Kansas Department for Children and Families, Scott was a transgender male who had been in state custody since 2017 with the goal of getting him adopted.

“While in care, he experienced placement instability, including run episodes,” Kansas DCF said. They said he was on the run from March 25 through 26. When he was located on March 26, he was taken to the hospital for “concerns related to a known medical condition.” Then, he was discharged on April 11.

That same day, while awaiting placement, Scott ran away from the Cornerstones of Care office. Cornerstones of Care is a child placing agency, which the DCF defines as a “social service agency which receives children for services including placement in residential programs or in foster family homes, or for adoption.”

The DCF said local law enforcement looked for him for several days. Ultimately, however, Scott was found dead in KCK.

His cause of death has not yet been determined.

The Kansas Department for Children and Families released the following statement regarding Scott’s death:

No further details are available at this time.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that fire crews were called to Industrial Maintenance Inc., at...
Investigators believe North Topeka warehouse fire cause was accidental
Jefferson's, 29th and Wanamaker
Topeka restaurant delays opening
On May 3, 2022, Geary Co. authorities search for a man last seen attempting to swim ashore at...
Search for Milford Lake drowning victim enters recovery phase
FILE
After unauthorized residents found in Topeka home, warrant reveals slew of drugs
The owner of a Dodge Charger reported stolen in April tracked down the car early Tuesday behind...
Owner tracks down stolen car Tuesday morning in East Topeka

Latest News

In honor of National Police Week, the Topeka Police Department’s fallen officers were honored...
Fallen officers remembered for service during National Police Week
13 News at Six
Douglas County deputies work to extricate a 16-year-old trapped in his overturned truck on May...
Douglas Co. teen hospitalized in Topeka after good samaritan calls 911
Gov. signs bill to address Kansas housing shortage
Gov. signs bill to address Kansas housing shortage
Newly released surveillance video shows the moment an EF-3 tornado struck Prairie Creek...
NEW VIDEO: Surveillance video captures tornado’s destruction on Prairie Creek Elementary School