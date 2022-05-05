Advertisement

After 5 cars blow through school bus stop sign, KHP reminds Topekans of traffic laws

By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has reminded Topekans of Kansas traffic laws which require cars to stop for school buses - on both sides of the street - after about five cars were seen blowing through a bus’s stop sign.

On Thursday morning, May 5, Kansas Highway Patrol says a trooper followed up on a traffic complaint from a local bus driver about cars who do not stop when the bus’s red lights and stop sign are activated.

While observing the bus in the 200 block of Gage Blvd. in Topeka, KHP said the trooper sat in plain view of vehicles and watched about five cars fail to stop for the bus.

When the trooper made contact, he said the drivers claimed they did not know they had to stop for the bus when it was on the other side of the roadway.

As SW Gage is a 4-lane road with a shared inside turn lane, KHP said Kansas law does still require vehicles to stop when approaching a bus - on either side of the road.

