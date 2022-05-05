1,200 free desktops to be given to Topekans 60 and older

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new program through the City of Topeka has 1,200 free desktop computers available for qualifying applicants 60 years or older.

City officials say the city’s new program called “TSC - Get Digital” is designed to help older Topekans stay up to date in a digital world and close the digital divide. A $250,000 grant from the Kansas Health Foundation made the TSC - Get Digital program possible.

In light of this mission, the program is offering free computers to people 60 years or older and living within the city’s limits.

According to the City of Topeka, qualified residents must also have one of the following: SNAP, Medicaid, SSI, Federal Public Housing Assistance, Veterans Pension Benefit Program, or have a household income that is less than 200% of federal poverty guidelines on an annual basis.

Anyone who meets the criteria should call 785-368-3098 to pre-qualify for a desktop computer.

“As we are living longer, our world is becoming increasingly digital. Information and communication can enable healthy and active aging by facilitating access to information, health and healthcare, socioeconomic participation, and other factors that promote full engagement and participation as we age,” said Monique Glaudeˊ, Director of Community Engagement and Ombudsman for the City of Topeka. “Although many older adults are frequent users of information and communication technologies, many still lack access, and the pace of digital innovation is yet to be inclusive of their needs. We are appreciative of the donation from the Jayhawk Area Agency on Aging which will assist us in providing desktop computers to 1,200 of our 60 and older low-to-moderate-income neighbors.”

The Jayhawk Area Agency on Aging (JAAA) made a $140,000 donation to make funding for the computers possible.

“Jayhawk Area Agency on Aging is pleased to be a part of the TSC – Get Digital Coalition and able to help support the efforts of Get Digital and extremely pleased that we will be able to assist such a large number of older adults gain access to technology that will enhance their lives in many ways from helping them stay connected socially with friends and family, to allowing for telemedicine visits, and much more,” said Susan Harris, Executive Director, Jayhawk Area Agency on Aging.

The computers should be ready for distribution in late June to those who qualify.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.