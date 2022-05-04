WU’s Holaday named MIAA COY, Ginter tabbed POY
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn softball swept the MIAA’s top honors Wednesday.
The league named head coach Brenda Holaday its Coach of the Year, while sophomore pitcher/outfielder Jaycee Ginter earned the nod as Player of the Year.
Six Ichabods earned all-conference honors: Ginter, Marrit Mead and Ashton Friend (First Team), Paige Robbins (Second Team), and Hadley Kerschen and Autymn Schreiner (Honorable Mention).
Six Emporia State players made the list: Brittanie Shepherd and Maddy Broxterman (Second Team), and Sydney Righi, Lexi Williams, Alexis Dail and Josie Harrison (Honorable Mention).
The No. 23 Ichabods will open the MIAA Tournament against Emporia State at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in Edmond, Oklahoma.
2022 MIAA Softball Awards
Player of the Year: Jaycee Ginter, Utility/Pitcher - Washburn
Defensive Player of the Year: Brighton Gilbert, Shortstop – Central Oklahoma
Pitcher of the Year: Andrea Morales – Rogers State*
Freshman of the Year: Abbey Rogers, Catcher – Rogers State
Coach of the Year: Brenda Holaday – Washburn
2022 All-MIAA Softball Teams
First-Team
Pitcher: Kylee Lynch – Central Oklahoma
Pitcher: Andrea Morales – Rogers State
Catcher: Amelya Huggins – Central Oklahoma
First Base: Paxtyn Hayes – Pittsburg State
Second Base: Taylor Lambert – Pittsburg State
Shortstop: Brighton Gilbert – Central Oklahoma
Third Base: Marrit Mead - Washburn
Outfield: Jacee Minter – Central Oklahoma
Outfield: Yazmin Vargas – Missouri Southern
Outfield: Carlee Liesch – Nebraska Kearney
Designated Player: Ashton Friend - Washburn
Utility/Pitcher: Jaycee Ginter – Washburn
Utility/Non-Pitcher: Leighton Withers – Missouri Southern
Second-Team
Pitcher: Sydney Rader – Missouri Western
Pitcher: M’Kayla Hillman – Rogers State
Catcher: Madison Szymanski – Pittsburg State
Catcher: Abbey Rogers – Rogers State
First Base: Elexis Watson – Rogers State
Second Base: Sydni Hawkins – Missouri Western
Shortstop: Josie Tofpi – Missouri Southern
Third Base: Shayla Harper – Central Oklahoma
Outfield: Lexy Dobson – Central Oklahoma
Outfield: Brittanie Shepherd – Emporia State
Outfield: Kianna Pellegrino – Pittsburg State
Outfield: Paige Robbins - Washburn
Designated Player: Maddy Broxterman – Emporia State
Designated Player: Bridgett Morales – Rogers State
Utility/Pitcher: Kara Amos – Missouri Southern
Utility/Non-Pitcher: Shayleigh Odom – Central Oklahoma
Gold Glove Team
Pitcher: Kara Amos – Missouri Southern
Catcher: Amelya Huggins – Central Oklahoma
First Base: Elexis Watson – Rogers State
Second Base: Tarin Dubler – Central Oklahoma
Shortstop: Brighton Gilbert – Central Oklahoma
Third Base: Marrit Mead – Washburn
Outfield: Peyton Corrigan – Central Missouri
Outfield: Jacee Minter – Central Oklahoma
Outfield: Lexy Dobson – Central Oklahoma
