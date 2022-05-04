WU’s Holaday named MIAA COY, Ginter tabbed POY

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn softball swept the MIAA’s top honors Wednesday.

The league named head coach Brenda Holaday its Coach of the Year, while sophomore pitcher/outfielder Jaycee Ginter earned the nod as Player of the Year.

Six Ichabods earned all-conference honors: Ginter, Marrit Mead and Ashton Friend (First Team), Paige Robbins (Second Team), and Hadley Kerschen and Autymn Schreiner (Honorable Mention).

Six Emporia State players made the list: Brittanie Shepherd and Maddy Broxterman (Second Team), and Sydney Righi, Lexi Williams, Alexis Dail and Josie Harrison (Honorable Mention).

The No. 23 Ichabods will open the MIAA Tournament against Emporia State at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in Edmond, Oklahoma.

2022 MIAA Softball Awards

Player of the Year: Jaycee Ginter, Utility/Pitcher - Washburn

Defensive Player of the Year: Brighton Gilbert, Shortstop – Central Oklahoma

Pitcher of the Year: Andrea Morales – Rogers State*

Freshman of the Year: Abbey Rogers, Catcher – Rogers State

Coach of the Year: Brenda Holaday – Washburn

2022 All-MIAA Softball Teams

First-Team

Pitcher: Kylee Lynch – Central Oklahoma

Pitcher: Andrea Morales – Rogers State

Catcher: Amelya Huggins – Central Oklahoma

First Base: Paxtyn Hayes – Pittsburg State

Second Base: Taylor Lambert – Pittsburg State

Shortstop: Brighton Gilbert – Central Oklahoma

Third Base: Marrit Mead - Washburn

Outfield: Jacee Minter – Central Oklahoma

Outfield: Yazmin Vargas – Missouri Southern

Outfield: Carlee Liesch – Nebraska Kearney

Designated Player: Ashton Friend - Washburn

Utility/Pitcher: Jaycee Ginter – Washburn

Utility/Non-Pitcher: Leighton Withers – Missouri Southern

Second-Team

Pitcher: Sydney Rader – Missouri Western

Pitcher: M’Kayla Hillman – Rogers State

Catcher: Madison Szymanski – Pittsburg State

Catcher: Abbey Rogers – Rogers State

First Base: Elexis Watson – Rogers State

Second Base: Sydni Hawkins – Missouri Western

Shortstop: Josie Tofpi – Missouri Southern

Third Base: Shayla Harper – Central Oklahoma

Outfield: Lexy Dobson – Central Oklahoma

Outfield: Brittanie Shepherd – Emporia State

Outfield: Kianna Pellegrino – Pittsburg State

Outfield: Paige Robbins - Washburn

Designated Player: Maddy Broxterman – Emporia State

Designated Player: Bridgett Morales – Rogers State

Utility/Pitcher: Kara Amos – Missouri Southern

Utility/Non-Pitcher: Shayleigh Odom – Central Oklahoma

Gold Glove Team

Pitcher: Kara Amos – Missouri Southern

Catcher: Amelya Huggins – Central Oklahoma

First Base: Elexis Watson – Rogers State

Second Base: Tarin Dubler – Central Oklahoma

Shortstop: Brighton Gilbert – Central Oklahoma

Third Base: Marrit Mead – Washburn

Outfield: Peyton Corrigan – Central Missouri

Outfield: Jacee Minter – Central Oklahoma

Outfield: Lexy Dobson – Central Oklahoma

