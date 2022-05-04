Wednesday forecast: Rain moves in this afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As temperatures remain cool, on and off showers/storms will move in this afternoon and continue on and off through Thursday night. The severe weather threat is low with lightning and locally heavy rain the main hazards.

Today and tomorrow will NOT be washouts. In fact there will be spots that don’t get rain at all during the day but get rain mainly at night. This means if you have outdoor plans keep an eye on the radar. Models are still leaning to 0.50″-2″ of rain for most areas by Friday morning.

Normal High: 72/Normal Low: 50 (WIBW)

Today: Cloudy this morning with scattered showers and a few t-storms this afternoon. The best chance for rain will be south of I-70. Highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. Winds E 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers/storms. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Winds E 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: On and off showers/storms. Again the better chance for rain will be in the afternoon but there will be several spots that will likely be dry for the majority of the day. Highs in the low-mid 60s. Winds E/NE 5-15 mph.

The next best chance for rain moves through Thursday night before it pushes off to our east by Friday morning. This will leave Friday dry and highs closer to 70° with late day sun.

Warmer weather returns this weekend and while Saturday will be dry, there will be a storm system moving in on Sunday. As of now think the rain will remain in Nebraska but it is close enough that any shift to the south could impact areas north of I-70 with a rain chance. There’s also higher instability on Sunday to where if we do get storms, strong/severe weather is possible.

Next week remains warm with highs well into the 80s although some 90s are possible with the best chance for storms Tuesday night although Monday night has a chance we’ll keep an eye on as well.

Taking Action:

Rain chances exist today through Thursday night. The best chances for rain will be at night meaning during the day, it’s not a guarantee you get rain. Both days, the afternoon hours have the better rain chance vs the morning. Lightning and heavy rain leading to localized flooding are the primary concern.

While the official forecast has the weekend dry, there remains a small chance that storms could impact a portion of northeast KS Sunday. Keep checking back for updates.



