Washburn Rural’s Muff resigns as boys basketball coach

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kevin Muff has resigned as Washburn Rural’s head boys basketball coach.

Muff led the Junior Blues to a 74-36 overall record (37-10 at home) in his five seasons, including two Centennial League titles and a 6A State runner-up finish in 2019.

“It was a difficult decision,” Muff said. “I love the kids here and their work ethic. I believe it was time for a fresh face and new perspective after a disappointing season last year.”

Muff arrived at WRHS in 2017 after spending seven seasons as the Pittsburg State head men’s basketball coach. The 2015 MIAA Co-Coach of the year previously played basketball at K-State.

Athletics and Activities Director Penny Lane says the school will begin a search for a new coach immediately.

“I believe we (my staff and I) have built a solid foundation for a positive future,” Muff said.

Muff will continue teaching at Rural.

