Treasured possessions returned as early stages of tornado cleanup continue in Andover

Photos are among many cherished items being returned to people as they work to clean up from the April 29 tornado that tore through the town of Andover.(KWCH)
By Grant DeMars
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - The power of social media is helping to change lives of people impacted by last Friday’s (April 29) tornado. As many throughout the Andover community continue to clean up, some are getting back items they thought were gone forever.

When the tornado ripped through a neighborhood near 13th Street, it took much with it and many who lost their homes assumed they’d lost everything. But thanks to social media, they’re getting some of their possessions and some of their cherished memories back.

Each day on their land near Benton, the Kroeker family finds more and more lost items from last Friday’s tornado.

“The tornado came across our land here and my dad and mother came up from Oklahoma to clean some of the debris out,” said Kristin Kroeker. “And we started finding pictures and cards and an ACT score sheet, and all of these things.”

Wanting to return them to their owners, Kroeker and her friend, Sarah Grosvenor, turned to Facebook starting a “Lost and Found” group. Thousands of people have joined the group, all with the same goal: reunite families with memories they thought they’d lost.

Among those positively impacted was Katrina Deters who was able to get a handful of family photos back.

“Some of the pictures I received were of my cousin and my uncle, and my uncle is no longer alive,” Deters said. ‘So, I was so grateful and, you know, just beyond words they’d found that picture.”

Photos and memories she assumed were gone forever mean much more now, Deters said.

“It’s something you can do for them when there’s a lot of sadness in their life and they’re trying to rebuild,” Grosvenor said. “To have some pieces of their past and memories they’d lost.”

Though the group started as a lost-and-found, it’s grown into much more,” Kroeker said.

“I think nowadays, we definitely think of social media as being a negative thing and influence on people, but this is the good part of it, that it can help connect us as a community,” she said. “It can help bring joy and hope and kindness to other people.’

