Topeka high school students learn about the company Advisors Excel

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - High school students from the Topeka area got a taste of what their futures could have in store.

Advisors Excel hosted its annual “Real World AE Day,” where more than 100 high school juniors were invited to see what they do. Tracy Khounsavanh Killough, Advisors Excel’s director of community engagement, says it’s good to show kids what they can work toward in the future.

”We believe it’s important to expose kids to all of their possibilities at a young age,” said Khounsavanh Killough. “We want to show them what we do at advisors excel and show them there are opportunities right here in Topeka.”

Students were able to see several sides of the company, from sales and operations to the creative department.

