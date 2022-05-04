Advertisement

Single-vehicle accident sends Berryton man to hospital in critical condition

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Berryton man is in critical condition at Stormont Vail after a single-vehicle accident near Overbrook on Tuesday night.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says just before 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, deputies, EMS and fire crews were called to a single-vehicle accident in the 12900 block of S Shawnee Heights Rd., near Overbrook.

Deputies said a 1999 Ford Econoline van, driven by Thomas A. Dunn, 75, of Berryton, left the roadway for unknown reasons and flipped.

Dunn was rushed to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka by Osage Co. EMS with serious injuries. As of Wednesday evening, deputies said he was still in critical condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

