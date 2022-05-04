Advertisement

Shawnee Co. letter carriers to collect food donations along mail routes

“Stamp Out Hunger” Food Drive This Saturday
FILE(tcw-kold)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. residents have been asked to donate nonperishable foods and put them outside for letter carriers to pick up as part of an annual food drive.

The National Association of Letter Carriers says it will host its 30th annual national food drive on Saturday, May 14. It said Harvesters and Branch 10: Capital City Letter Carriers have partnered for half a decade to collect, weigh and sort donations for the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

NALC said the COVID-19 pandemic forced the drive to be canceled in 2020 and 2021, however, the commitment to making a difference in the community did not stop. During those two years, it said letter carriers donated $32,600 to help Harvesters provide 97,000 meals.

NALC said the total impact of the Stamp Out Hunger Drive in Topeka and Shawnee Co., over the last five years, has resulted in over 281,000 meals. Its goal for the 2022 drive is 60,000 meals.

The organization said several events are scheduled before and after the drive:

  • Friday, May 6 - Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive Kickoff
    • Time: 7:30 a.m.
    • Location: IBEW Local 226, 1620 NW Gage Boulevard
    • Speakers: Michelle Jellison, President of NALC Branch 10: Capital City Letter Carriers; Amy Pinger, Senior Community Engagement Manager, Harvesters
  • Saturday, May 14 - Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive
    • Time: All Day
    • Residents are asked to fill a plastic bag with nonperishable food donations and set it out by mailboxes. Letter carriers will perform double duty by collecting bags of donated food along their postal routes and with the support of Harvesters volunteers will distribute it throughout the community. The drive will happen rain or shine.
  • Tuesday, May 17 - Food Drive Total Announcement and Volunteer Super Sort
    • Time: 11 a.m.
    • Location: Harvesters Kansas Distribution Center, 215 SE Quincy St.
    • Letter Carriers and Harvesters will announce the total meal impact of the 2022 drive. Volunteers will start the “Super Sort” where they sort donations and prepare them for distribution to Harvesters agency partner networks.

