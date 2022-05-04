Advertisement

Senators urge new TV parental guidelines in light of Disney’s gender inclusion campaign

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2019, photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky...
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2019, photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, part of the Orlando area in Fla. Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' decision to punish Disney World, took his fighter mentality to a new level. In retribution for Disney's criticism of a new state law condemned by critics as “Don't Say Gay,” DeSantis signed legislation on Friday, April 23, 2022, stripping the theme park of a decades-old special agreement that allowed it to govern itself. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)(Associated Press)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has joined a letter to condemn Disney and urge the TV Parental Guidelines board to impose new restrictions in light of the company’s latest campaign aimed at gender inclusion.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he joined Sens. Mike Lee (R-Utah), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Steve Daines (R- Mont.), and Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) to send a letter to the Chairman of the TV Parental Guidelines Monitoring Board in response to Disney’s latest campaign.

Marshall said Disney’s campaign aims to “embed left-wing sexual politics in its children’s programming” and has requested the Board to update their guidelines to include ratings on content related to gender dysphoria and help inform parents of the content.

“To the detriment of children, gender dysphoria has become sensationalized in the popular media and television with radical activists and entertainment companies,” the letter stated. “This radical and sexual sensation not only harms children but also destabilizes and damages parental rights. This same company [Disney] has concerningly denounced and vowed to work to repeal a recently passed Florida parental rights law that bans classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.”

“The Board is obligated to ensure the rating criteria helps parents be informed about mature content before it is displayed to their children. In light of parents raising legitimate concerns on sexual orientation and gender identity content on children’s TV shows, we expect the Board to fulfill its responsibility in updating the TV Parental Guidelines to reflect these concerns. In updating the TV Parental Guidelines, please consider precedent on how the Board has rated sexually related, violent, and obscene materials to ensure it is applied without ideological bias,” the letter concluded.

Meanwhile, dozens of protests have broken out at the company’s Florida destination as the state’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill goes into effect. The move is the latest from federal legislators aimed to silence Disney.

