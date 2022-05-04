RCPD searches for man wanted for alleged drug crimes

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are looking for a man who is wanted for alleged drug-related crimes.

The Riley County Police Department says officers are searching for Corey Bloom, 51, as he has active warrants out for his arrest.

Bloom is wanted for alleged distribution of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear - criminal possession of a firearm. Together, his warrants hold a bond of $26,000.

If anyone has information about Bloom’s whereabouts, they should call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

