Osage City man arrested after drugs, alcohol found during traffic stop

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Osage City man was arrested when deputies found drugs and open alcohol during a traffic stop Tuesday.

Osage Co. deputies stopped the vehicle after 3:30 p.m. north of K-31/K-268/US-75, according to the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says a passenger, 45-year-old Kevin Smith, was arrested for meth possession, interference with law enforcement, and transporting an open container of alcohol.

