Advertisement

Osage City man arrested after drugs, alcohol found during traffic stop

Kevin Smith
Kevin Smith(Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Osage City man was arrested when deputies found drugs and open alcohol during a traffic stop Tuesday.

Osage Co. deputies stopped the vehicle after 3:30 p.m. north of K-31/K-268/US-75, according to the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says a passenger, 45-year-old Kevin Smith, was arrested for meth possession, interference with law enforcement, and transporting an open container of alcohol.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was seriously injured early Monday in a motorcycle crash near S.W. 16th and College in...
Woman seriously injured in early-morning motorcycle crash in central Topeka
Jefferson's, 29th and Wanamaker
Topeka restaurant delays opening
Shawnee County Emergency Management said a storm uprooted trees at Auburn Cemetery Friday night.
Trees uprooted in Auburn Cemetery from Friday night’s storm
OU meteorology students killed in crash Friday while reportedly storm chasing
A Topeka man faces many charges, including possession of methamphetamine, after a traffic stop...
North Topeka traffic stop leads to drug arrest

Latest News

KHP urges drivers to move over as two troopers’ vehicles are struck within a week
KHP urges drivers to move over as two troopers’ vehicles are struck within a week
Topeka to host 2023 Junior College Indoor Track & Field National Championship
Topeka to host 2023 Junior College Indoor Track & Field National Championship
KHP urges drivers to move over as two troopers’ vehicles are struck within a week
KHP urges drivers to move over as two troopers’ vehicles are struck within a week
Veteran at the World War II Memorial
Honor Flights Network commemorates 250,000th veteran flown at WWII Memorial