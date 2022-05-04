Osage City man arrested after drugs, alcohol found during traffic stop
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Osage City man was arrested when deputies found drugs and open alcohol during a traffic stop Tuesday.
Osage Co. deputies stopped the vehicle after 3:30 p.m. north of K-31/K-268/US-75, according to the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office says a passenger, 45-year-old Kevin Smith, was arrested for meth possession, interference with law enforcement, and transporting an open container of alcohol.
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.