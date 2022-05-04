One injured in Topeka apartment fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured in a Topeka apartment fire Wednesday afternoon near 29th and Gage Blvd.

Topeka Fire Department’s Alan Stahl says crews were called to 3521 SWS 29th St. around 2:15 p.m.

When they arrived, smoke and flames were coming from a lower unit in Building F.

Stahl says the fire stared in a lower unit and spread to the apartment directly above it.

One person was injured, however, it did not appear those injuries were serious. Everyone was able to self evacuate.

This is a developing story.

The cause is under investigation.

