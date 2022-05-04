Nominees for Shawnee Co. judge vacancies to be interviewed by commission

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nominees for two district judge vacancies in Shawnee County will be interviewed by the nominating committee on May 26.

Kansas Courts says the 3rd Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, to interview nominees to fill two district judge vacancies in Shawnee Co.

The Court said the vacancies are the result of two retirements - Judge David Debenham will retire on June 14 and Judge Nancy Parrish will retire on June 24.

Interviews will be open to the public and will be held at the Shawnee Co. Courthouse, 200 SE 7th St. The interview schedule will be announced once it has been finalized.

The Court said current nominees are as follows:

Athena Andaya, Topeka, administrative law judge, Kansas Office of Administrative Hearings

Jay Befort, Topeka, general counsel, Kansas Department of Revenue

Joseph Behzadi, Topeka, deputy district attorney, Shawnee County

Christopher Gunn, Topeka, private practice

Andrew Holmes, Berryton, deputy district attorney, Shawnee County

Melissa Johnson, Topeka, senior assistant attorney general

Kai Mann, Topeka, assistant appellate defender

Jonathon Noble, Lawrence, chief public defender, Northeast Kansas Conflicts Office

Matthew Spurgin, Topeka, administrative law judge, Kansas Office of Administrative Hearings

Todd Thornburg, Topeka, deputy chief counsel, Kansas Department of Labor

Brett Watson, Topeka, chief deputy district attorney, Shawnee County

Maban Wright, Topeka, chief public defender, 3rd Judicial District Public Defender’s Office

The Court said district judges in the third district are required to be at least 30-years-old, a lawyer admitted to practice in the state and engaged in the practice of law for at least five years and a resident of the district at the time of taking office and while holding it.

The commission will interview nominees and then choose three to five nominees to pass on to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly who will fill the positions according to statutory qualifications and residency requirements. Kelly will have 60 days after the names are received to decide which nominee to appoint.

After the elected nominee has served in office for one year, they must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the judge wills serve a 4-year term.

The 3rd Judicial District Nominating Commission is made up of Justice Caleb Stegall as the nonvoting chair, Toby McCullough of Rossville, Whitney Casement of Topeka, Thomas Lemon of Topeka, Randall Phillips of Topeka, Rebecca Sanders of Topeka, and Eric Safford of Topeka.

