Advertisement

Nominees for Shawnee Co. judge vacancies to be interviewed by commission

FILE
FILE(Source: Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nominees for two district judge vacancies in Shawnee County will be interviewed by the nominating committee on May 26.

Kansas Courts says the 3rd Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, to interview nominees to fill two district judge vacancies in Shawnee Co.

The Court said the vacancies are the result of two retirements - Judge David Debenham will retire on June 14 and Judge Nancy Parrish will retire on June 24.

Interviews will be open to the public and will be held at the Shawnee Co. Courthouse, 200 SE 7th St. The interview schedule will be announced once it has been finalized.

The Court said current nominees are as follows:

  • Athena Andaya, Topeka, administrative law judge, Kansas Office of Administrative Hearings
  • Jay Befort, Topeka, general counsel, Kansas Department of Revenue
  • Joseph Behzadi, Topeka, deputy district attorney, Shawnee County
  • Christopher Gunn, Topeka, private practice
  • Andrew Holmes, Berryton, deputy district attorney, Shawnee County
  • Melissa Johnson, Topeka, senior assistant attorney general
  • Kai Mann, Topeka, assistant appellate defender
  • Jonathon Noble, Lawrence, chief public defender, Northeast Kansas Conflicts Office
  • Matthew Spurgin, Topeka, administrative law judge, Kansas Office of Administrative Hearings
  • Todd Thornburg, Topeka, deputy chief counsel, Kansas Department of Labor
  • Brett Watson, Topeka, chief deputy district attorney, Shawnee County
  • Maban Wright, Topeka, chief public defender, 3rd Judicial District Public Defender’s Office

The Court said district judges in the third district are required to be at least 30-years-old, a lawyer admitted to practice in the state and engaged in the practice of law for at least five years and a resident of the district at the time of taking office and while holding it.

The commission will interview nominees and then choose three to five nominees to pass on to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly who will fill the positions according to statutory qualifications and residency requirements. Kelly will have 60 days after the names are received to decide which nominee to appoint.

After the elected nominee has served in office for one year, they must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the judge wills serve a 4-year term.

The 3rd Judicial District Nominating Commission is made up of Justice Caleb Stegall as the nonvoting chair, Toby McCullough of Rossville, Whitney Casement of Topeka, Thomas Lemon of Topeka, Randall Phillips of Topeka, Rebecca Sanders of Topeka, and Eric Safford of Topeka.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that fire crews were called to Industrial Maintenance Inc., at...
Investigators believe North Topeka warehouse fire cause was accidental
Jefferson's, 29th and Wanamaker
Topeka restaurant delays opening
On May 3, 2022, Geary Co. authorities search for a man last seen attempting to swim ashore at...
Search for Milford Lake drowning victim enters recovery phase
FILE
After unauthorized residents found in Topeka home, warrant reveals slew of drugs
The owner of a Dodge Charger reported stolen in April tracked down the car early Tuesday behind...
Owner tracks down stolen car Tuesday morning in East Topeka

Latest News

FILE - Anna Shevchenko, 35, reacts next to her home in Irpin, near Kyiv, Tuesday, May 3, 2022....
Russian native, polticial expert warns of possiblity of Victory Day attacks
Fire on SW Foxcroft Ct.
Multi-family house fire in SW Topeka
Fire crews survey the damage following an apartment fire in the 3500 block of SW 29th St. in...
One injured in Topeka apartment fire
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2019, photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky...
Senators urge new TV parental guidelines in light of Disney’s gender inclusion campaign
Andover tornado
NEW VIDEO: Watch tornado form over Andover, Kan.