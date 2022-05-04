Advertisement

NEW VIDEO: Watch tornado form over Andover, Kan.

The City of Andover shared a video of a tornado moving through Kansas Friday evening. (Source: KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Andover shared a video showing a destructive tornado as it formed in southern Sedgwick County and moved into town Friday evening. The storm destroyed hundreds of homes in both Sedgwick County and the City of Andover. Less than ten people were injured, but one woman remains hospitalized with a back injury. No one died.

The City of Andover shared a video showing a destructive tornado as it formed in southern Sedgwick County and moved into town Friday evening.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that fire crews were called to Industrial Maintenance Inc., at...
Investigators believe North Topeka warehouse fire cause was accidental
Jefferson's, 29th and Wanamaker
Topeka restaurant delays opening
On May 3, 2022, Geary Co. authorities search for a man last seen attempting to swim ashore at...
Search for Milford Lake drowning victim enters recovery phase
FILE
After unauthorized residents found in Topeka home, warrant reveals slew of drugs
The owner of a Dodge Charger reported stolen in April tracked down the car early Tuesday behind...
Owner tracks down stolen car Tuesday morning in East Topeka

Latest News

Storm damage at Auburn Cemetery April 30, 2022.
Kansas Tornado storm damage
Thursday forecast: Heating back up
Wednesday forecast: Warming back up, slight chance of storms through tomorrow morning
Tuesday forecast: Coolest day of the week with low humidity
Monday forecast: Isolated showers/storms