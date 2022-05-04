Advertisement

Missouri carries out execution of Carman Deck

Deck was convicted of killing an elderly couple in De Soto, Missouri, in 1996
Carman Deck/Missouri Dept. of Corrections
Carman Deck/Missouri Dept. of Corrections(ky3)
By Emily Rittman
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The state of Missouri has completed the execution of Carman Deck, who was convicted of killing an elderly couple execution-style in 1996 inside their De Soto, Missouri, home.

Deck died by injection at 6:10 p.m. at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre, Missouri. Fourteen people witnessed Deck’s execution for the victims. No one chose to serve as a witness for Deck.

Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty held vigils and execution watches in several Missouri cities Tuesday night, including in Kansas City near 39th and Troost.

“We are here to remember Carman. We are here to remember the victims,” said Bob Ronan with Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty’s Kansas City chapter. ”The people that get capital punishment are the people with no capital.”

Deck was convicted of an execution-style murder for shooting James and Zelma Long during a robbery at their home. One of their daughters told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, “I just wanna see him pay for what he did. It’s going to be tough, but we want this to be done.”

Deck’s attorneys argued that Deck faced violence, abuse, and neglect as a child. His attorneys contended life imprisonment without parole would have been a just and adequate punishment. The U.S. Supreme Court and Missouri Governor Mike Parson declined to stop the execution.

The Missouri Department of Corrections released a copy of Deck’s last statement that said:

When denying clemency, Missouri Governor Mike Parson said, “Mr. Deck has received due process, and three separate juries of his peers have recommended sentences of death for the brutal murders he committed.”

“Killing is wrong and that is my basic belief,” Sue Robb said, holding a sign at Tuesday’s Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty vigil. “I have hope we will continue to reform the prison system.”

Three juries recommended the death penalty for Deck, but each was overturned on appeal. In 2020, a three-judge panel restored the death penalty in Deck’s case.

