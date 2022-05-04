Middle school students get crash course in future careers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Landon Middle School students explored career options with help from area professionals in their respective fields.

The middle school hosted a career day Wednesday, May 4, for its sixth-, seventh-, and eighth-graders to determine what career fields would be their best fit.

Students rotated six times to hear about a different career for about 20 minutes. The students would meet with professionals from 26 different job positions each talking about their professions.

Some students even got hands-on experience if possible. 13 NEWS photojournalist Eric Ives was in attendance and gave the students a camera and microphone to practice.

Businesses that attended the fair include Schendel Lawn and Landscape, the Topeka Zoo, the Topeka Public Library, the Topeka Capital-Journal, and many more. The Shawnee Co. District Attorney, Mike Kagay, was even there to talk about law.

