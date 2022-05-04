Advertisement

MHK-native actress honored with ‘Bridget Everett Day’ proclamation

MHK-native actress honored with ‘Bridget Everett Day’ proclamation
MHK-native actress honored with ‘Bridget Everett Day’ proclamation(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - In honor of National Travel and Tourism week, the Manhattan Convention and Visitors Bureau brought a Little Apple native back home from the Big Apple, for a visit.

Born and raised in Manhattan, Kansas, Bridget Everett, stars in the HBO series Somebody Somewhere, which is loosely based on her life.

Many episodes feature cameos of Manhattan landmarks, such as Vista Drive-In and the Wareham Theatre.

Everett greeted fans and even high school classmates at City Park under the Johnny Kaw statue, sharing lots of laughs and reminiscing.

“If the high school me could see what’s happening right now, there is no way I would believe it. I was a good student and a good kid, got into a lot of trouble, but I never took the time to dream the kinds of…the kind of life I have right now and that’s not…that’s not bad.” Bridgett Everett says.

Everett was presented with a proclamation of May 3, 2022, being Bridget Everett Day in Manhattan and acknowledging her impact on tourism to the Little Apple during the Manhattan City Commission Meeting.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was seriously injured early Monday in a motorcycle crash near S.W. 16th and College in...
Woman seriously injured in early-morning motorcycle crash in central Topeka
Jefferson's, 29th and Wanamaker
Topeka restaurant delays opening
Shawnee County Emergency Management said a storm uprooted trees at Auburn Cemetery Friday night.
Trees uprooted in Auburn Cemetery from Friday night’s storm
OU meteorology students killed in crash Friday while reportedly storm chasing
A Topeka man faces many charges, including possession of methamphetamine, after a traffic stop...
North Topeka traffic stop leads to drug arrest

Latest News

KHP urges drivers to move over as two troopers’ vehicles are struck within a week
KHP urges drivers to move over as two troopers’ vehicles are struck within a week
Kevin Smith
Osage City man arrested after drugs, alcohol found during traffic stop
Topeka to host 2023 Junior College Indoor Track & Field National Championship
Topeka to host 2023 Junior College Indoor Track & Field National Championship
KHP urges drivers to move over as two troopers’ vehicles are struck within a week
KHP urges drivers to move over as two troopers’ vehicles are struck within a week