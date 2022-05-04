MHK-native actress honored with ‘Bridget Everett Day’ proclamation

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - In honor of National Travel and Tourism week, the Manhattan Convention and Visitors Bureau brought a Little Apple native back home from the Big Apple, for a visit.

Born and raised in Manhattan, Kansas, Bridget Everett, stars in the HBO series Somebody Somewhere, which is loosely based on her life.

Many episodes feature cameos of Manhattan landmarks, such as Vista Drive-In and the Wareham Theatre.

Everett greeted fans and even high school classmates at City Park under the Johnny Kaw statue, sharing lots of laughs and reminiscing.

“If the high school me could see what’s happening right now, there is no way I would believe it. I was a good student and a good kid, got into a lot of trouble, but I never took the time to dream the kinds of…the kind of life I have right now and that’s not…that’s not bad.” Bridgett Everett says.

Everett was presented with a proclamation of May 3, 2022, being Bridget Everett Day in Manhattan and acknowledging her impact on tourism to the Little Apple during the Manhattan City Commission Meeting.

