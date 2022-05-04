Advertisement

Marysville Police search for clues in Main Street theft

FILE
FILE(MGN ONLINE)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MARYSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Marysville Police are on the case after a theft occurred at Marysville Chamber and Main Street.

The Marysville Police Department says officers have started an investigation into a theft that happened at Marysville Chamber and Main Street, 617 Broadway.

MPD noted that the theft happened on Tuesday, May 3, between 3 and 5 p.m.

If anyone witnessed someone entering or leaving Marysville Main Street between that time, MPD said they should call Lt. Leis at 785-562-2343.

ASSISTANCE NEEDED: We are investigating a theft that occurred at Marysville Main Street, 617 Broadway. The theft...

Posted by Marysville Kansas Police Department on Tuesday, May 3, 2022

