Lightning suspected in SW Topeka structure fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews are currently on scene of a house fire in SW Topeka.

Around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, the Topeka Fire Dept. was called to 2933 SW Foxcroft Ct. on reports of a fire coming from the roof.

Topeka Fire’s Alan Stahl says the fire may have been due to a lightning strike. An official determination of the cause is pending.

First responding crews called for backup around 1:50 p.m.

The structure is a multi-unit dwelling. It is unclear how many of the adjoining residences have been impacted.

This is a developing story -- additional information will be posted as it becomes available.

