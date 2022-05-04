Advertisement

Lightning suspected in SW Topeka structure fire

Topeka Fire crews respond to a house fire in the 2900 block of SW Foxcroft Ct. around 1:45 p.m....
Topeka Fire crews respond to a house fire in the 2900 block of SW Foxcroft Ct. around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.(WIBW/Rick Felsburg)
By Chris Fisher
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews are currently on scene of a house fire in SW Topeka.

Around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, the Topeka Fire Dept. was called to 2933 SW Foxcroft Ct. on reports of a fire coming from the roof.

House Fire 🔥 Struck by ⚡️ Lightning

Posted by WIBW Rick Felsburg on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Topeka Fire’s Alan Stahl says the fire may have been due to a lightning strike. An official determination of the cause is pending.

First responding crews called for backup around 1:50 p.m.

The structure is a multi-unit dwelling. It is unclear how many of the adjoining residences have been impacted.

This is a developing story -- additional information will be posted as it becomes available.

