Lawrence Police to host Cinco de Mayo DUI patrol

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police officers will look for impaired drivers during a Cinco de Mayo DUI patrol.

On Thursday, May 5, the Lawrence Police Department says officers will conduct a DUI Saturation Patrol.

LPD said the specialized patrol detail will put extra officers in the field - specifically looking for drivers who show signs of impaired driving and other traffic violations.

If stopped for a traffic violation, LPD said officers will perform field sobriety tests on drivers who show signs of alcohol or drug consumption.

The Department noted the detail has been funded through a grant with the Kansas Department of Transportation.

LPD said the patrol will happen throughout the city limits. It said it urges residents to designate a sober driver and buckle up.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.