Advertisement

Lawrence Police to host Cinco de Mayo DUI patrol

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police officers will look for impaired drivers during a Cinco de Mayo DUI patrol.

On Thursday, May 5, the Lawrence Police Department says officers will conduct a DUI Saturation Patrol.

LPD said the specialized patrol detail will put extra officers in the field - specifically looking for drivers who show signs of impaired driving and other traffic violations.

If stopped for a traffic violation, LPD said officers will perform field sobriety tests on drivers who show signs of alcohol or drug consumption.

The Department noted the detail has been funded through a grant with the Kansas Department of Transportation.

LPD said the patrol will happen throughout the city limits. It said it urges residents to designate a sober driver and buckle up.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that fire crews were called to Industrial Maintenance Inc., at...
Crews battle warehouse fire in North Topeka
Jefferson's, 29th and Wanamaker
Topeka restaurant delays opening
On May 3, 2022, Geary Co. authorities search for a man last seen attempting to swim ashore at...
Search for Milford Lake drowning victim enters recovery phase
FILE
After unauthorized residents found in Topeka home, warrant reveals slew of drugs
The owner of a Dodge Charger reported stolen in April tracked down the car early Tuesday behind...
Owner tracks down stolen car Tuesday morning in East Topeka

Latest News

FILE
Nominees for Shawnee Co. judge vacancies to be interviewed by commission
FILE - GTP celebrates its 2021 Leadership Greater Topeka graduates
32 community leaders to graduate from Leadership Greater Topeka
Corey Bloom
RCPD searches for man wanted for alleged drug crimes
Topeka Fire crews respond to a house fire in the 2900 block of SW Foxcroft Ct. around 1:45 p.m....
Lightning suspected in SW Topeka structure fire