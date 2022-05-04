KHP urges drivers to move over as two troopers’ vehicles are struck within a week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After two Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers’ vehicles were struck on the side of the highway in less than a week’s time, the agency is urging Kansas drivers to move over.

Kansas Highway Patrol says drivers slowing down and moving over when they see a stationary emergency vehicle is not just common courtesy, it’s also the law.

“Three feet, it’s three feet that separate us from traffic,” said Kansas Highway Patrol Lieutenant Cory Beard.

Two close calls in one week for troopers have the Kansas Highway Patrol pleading with drivers to slow down and move over.

“We’re always vigilant when we go out to serve and help protect the public, but when we hear incidents like that... it’s very bone-chilling, it’s very frightening.”

Earlier last week, Trooper Summers was struck by a semi that failed to move over as he was conducting a truck inspection on I-70.

Just days later, Trooper White was assisting a stopped vehicle on the Kansas Turnpike when he was struck by a commercial vehicle, pushing his vehicle off the shoulder and trapping him inside.

Lieutenant Cory Beard says both troopers walked away from the incidents, but he’s disappointed so many drivers aren’t obeying the law, with some claiming they didn’t know it existed.

“We have a law in place that helps protect us and KDOT workers, motorist assists, those utility type workers,” said Lieutenant Beard. “It basically says if you see flashing lights, move over and if you’re not able to move over, slow down.”

Beard says his most important tip is to keep your eyes on the road.

“Always look ten to twelve seconds down the road and if you see those flashing lights be prepared to take some type of action,” said Beard. “At the end of the day, just drive, keep your phones down don’t mess with the radio stations, just drive.”

He says at the end of the day everyone is just trying to make it home.

“They have families that they go home to, so all we ask is just please, move over and slow down. We’re all going to get from point A to point B. That’s our goal is to get you from point A to B, and our goal is to go home at the end of our shift.”

