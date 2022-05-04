Kansas ranks in top half of states with biggest drug problem

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new study shows Kansas has ranked in the half of states with the biggest drug problem, following Missouri, Colorado and Oklahoma.

With National Prevention week in full swing and the number of annual drug overdose deaths on the rise in the U.S., WalletHub.com says it released its report on the States with the Biggest Drug Problems, and Kansas ranked in the top half.

WalletHub said the study compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., across metrics that ranged from arrest and overdose rates to opioid prescriptions and employee drug testing laws.

Kansas ranked 25th overall with a total score of 41.25. It ranked 36th for Drug Use and Addiction, 24th for Law Enforcement and 10th for Drug Health Issues and Rehab.

The study noted that Oklahoma, Colorado and Missouri seemed to have bigger drug issues than Kansas does. Missouri ranked as the state with the 4th biggest drug problem with a total score of 53.36, a Drug Use and Addiction rank of 29, a Law Enforcement rank of 1 and a Drug Health Issues and Rehab rank of 12. Colorado came in 7th with a total score of 52.40, a Drug Use and Addiction rank of 17, a Law Enforcement rank of 6 and a Drug Health Issues and Rehab rank of 8. Lastly, Oklahoma ranked 20th with a total score of 44.10, a Drug Use and Addiction rank of 31, a Law Enforcement rank of 32 and a Drug Health Issues and Rehab rank of 3.

The places found to have the biggest drug issues are as follows:

West Virginia Washington, D.C. Arkansas Missouri New Mexico

The states with the smallest drug issues are as follows:

Minnesota Hawaii Utay Idaho Iowa

