Kansas ranks among best states for working moms

With Mother’s Day just around the corner and 68% of women with children under 18 reported in the labor force during 2021, WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Best and Worst States for Working Moms, and Kansas is among the best.

In order to find which states were more attractive to working moms than others, WalletHub said it compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., based on data sets like median women’s salary, the female unemployment rate, to day-care quality.

Kansas came in at 17 with a total score of 47.95, a Child Care rank of 21, a Professional Opportunities rank of 24, and a Work-Life Balance rank of 21.

Meanwhile, Kansas border states all seemed to be less attractive for the working mother. Nebraska came in at 27 with a total score of 44.19, a Child Care rank of 29, a Professional Opportunites rank of 11, and a Work-Life Balance rank of 27.

Missouri came in at 34 with a total score of 40.91, a Child Care rank of 28, a Professional Opportunities rank of 27, and a Work-Life Balance rank of 40.

Colorado came in at 35 with a total score of 40.89, a Child Care rank of 35, a Professional Opportunity rank of 25, and a Work-Life Balance rank of 30.

Lastly, Oklahoma ranked 44 with a total score of 37.30, a Child Care rank of 33, a Professional Opportunity rank of 44, and a Work-Life Balance rank of 39.

The states that ranked the best for mothers in the workforce are as follows:

Massachusetts Connecticut Rhode Island Minnesota Wisconsin

The states that ranked the worst for working moms are as follows:

Louisiana Mississippi Alabama South Carolina Idaho

