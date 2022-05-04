Kansas Chamber recognizes business leaders as Chamber Champions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three local business leaders have been recognized for their dedication with new Chamber Champion designations from the Kansas Chamber of Commerce.

The Kansas Chamber of Commerce says it honored three business leaders as 2022 Chamber Champions at its annual dinner in the capital city.

“Kansas Chamber members are committed to the Chamber’s mission of striving to improve the state’s economic climate for the benefit of every business and Kansan, and to safeguarding our system of free, competitive enterprise,” said Chamber President and CEO Alan Cobb. “However, there are some who go above and beyond that commitment with their time, energy, and investment in supporting our work. These Chamber Champions exemplify that commitment.”

The Chamber noted that Cobb and Chamber Chairman of the Board Chuck Grier presented the awards to:

Shirley Martin-Smith , Adecco - She has been a member of the Kansas Chamber for nearly four decades and has served on the Board of Directors and Executive Committee for several years. Her leadership and insight have played a critical role in the success of Leadership Kansas as a member of the Board of Advisors and even helped build the program into what it is. She and her team at Adecco also partner with the Chamber to find perfect applicants for its team.

Jim Echols , Renaissance Management and Training Solutions - He played an instrumental role in the start of the Kansas Minority Business Summit. The Chamber recently held its fourth summit in Garden city. Just in his first term on the Board of Directors, he also worked with those transitioning to life after prison and raised awareness about how “returning citizens” are an untapped source for workforce development.

Mike Morgan, Koch Industries - He is a longtime member of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee. He played a key role in the development of the Chamber’s long-term strategic plan and has provided council and leadership to its government affairs, membership, communications and political affairs teams.

The Chamber said 2022 is the second year it has recognized Chamber Champions during its annual dinner.

