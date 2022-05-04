Kansans to receive $1.18 million TurboTax settlement payment

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans who were deceived by TurboTax into paying to file taxes which should have been free will get about $30 for every year they filed with the company’s deceitful practices according to the Attorney General.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Wednesday, May 4, nearly 40,000 Kansans will share about $1.18 million in restitution under a settlement agreement reached with TurboTax for deceiving customers to pay for tax services that should have been free.

AG Schmidt said all 50 states and the District of Columbia reached an agreement worth $141 million with Intuit, Inc., owner of the tax service.

In addition to restitution, the AG said Intuit has been ordered to suspend TurboTax’s “free, free, free” ad campaign which lured customers with the promise of free tax preparation services - only to deceive them into paying for the services, including paying to file their federal tax return.

Schmidt said the investigation found Intuit had engaged in several deceptive and unfair trade practices that limited consumers’ participation in the IRS Free File Program. He said the company used confusingly similar names for both its IRS Free File product and its commercial “freemium” product.

The AG noted that Intuit bid on paid search advertisements to direct customers looking for the IRS Free File product to the TurboTax “freemium” product instead. He said the company also purposefully blocked the IRS Free File landing page from search engine results in the 2019 tax filing season, which effectively shut out eligible payers from filing taxes for free.

Moreover, Schmidt said TurboTax’s website included a “Products and Pricing” page that stated it would “recommend the right tax solution,” but never displayed or recommended the IRS Free File program - even when customers were ineligible for the “freemium” product.

Under the agreement, the AG said Intuit will provide restitution to millions of customers who started to use TurboTax’s Free Edition for tax years 2016 through 2018 and were told they had to pay to file even though they were eligible to file for free using the version of TurboTax offered as part of the IRS Free File program.

Schmidt said consumers are expected to get a direct payment of about $30 for each year they were deceived into paying for filing services. Impacted customers will automatically be noticed via mail.

The AG said Intuit also agreed to reform its business practices, including the following:

Refraining from making a misrepresentation in connection with promoting or offering any online tax preparation products.

Enhancing disclosures in its advertising and marketing of free products.

Designing its products to better inform users whether they will be eligible to file their taxes for free.

Refraining from requiring consumers to restart their tax filing if they exit one of Intuit’s paid products to use a free product instead.

Schmidt noted that Intuit withdrew from the IRS Free File program in July 2021.

For more information about the settlement, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.