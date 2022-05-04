Honor Flights Network commemorates 250,000th veteran flown at WWII Memorial

WASHINGTON D.C. (WIBW) - A non-profit serving veterans celebrated a big milestone today in the nation’s capital.

The honor flight network held a ceremony at the Washington D.C. World War II Memorial to commemorate the 250,000th veteran flown out through the program. The organization organizes flights throughout the year to bring veterans out, allowing them to visit all the memorials in D.C. Sen. Jerry Moran commended their efforts over the last 17 years.

“This place is special. This place is important to our veterans, but it’s important to Americans,” Sen. Moran said. “Today we honor the Honor Flight Network for making it possible for WWII veterans, and now every other veteran, to see the nation’s capital and see the country that they serve pay them the respect that they deserve.”

You can watch the whole ceremony on the Honor Flight Network Facebook page.

