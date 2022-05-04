Advertisement

Honor Flights Network commemorates 250,000th veteran flown at WWII Memorial

Veteran at the World War II Memorial
Veteran at the World War II Memorial
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C. (WIBW) - A non-profit serving veterans celebrated a big milestone today in the nation’s capital.

The honor flight network held a ceremony at the Washington D.C. World War II Memorial to commemorate the 250,000th veteran flown out through the program. The organization organizes flights throughout the year to bring veterans out, allowing them to visit all the memorials in D.C. Sen. Jerry Moran commended their efforts over the last 17 years.

“This place is special. This place is important to our veterans, but it’s important to Americans,” Sen. Moran said. “Today we honor the Honor Flight Network for making it possible for WWII veterans, and now every other veteran, to see the nation’s capital and see the country that they serve pay them the respect that they deserve.”

You can watch the whole ceremony on the Honor Flight Network Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was seriously injured early Monday in a motorcycle crash near S.W. 16th and College in...
Woman seriously injured in early-morning motorcycle crash in central Topeka
Jefferson's, 29th and Wanamaker
Topeka restaurant delays opening
Shawnee County Emergency Management said a storm uprooted trees at Auburn Cemetery Friday night.
Trees uprooted in Auburn Cemetery from Friday night’s storm
OU meteorology students killed in crash Friday while reportedly storm chasing
A Topeka man faces many charges, including possession of methamphetamine, after a traffic stop...
North Topeka traffic stop leads to drug arrest

Latest News

KHP urges drivers to move over as two troopers’ vehicles are struck within a week
KHP urges drivers to move over as two troopers’ vehicles are struck within a week
Kevin Smith
Osage City man arrested after drugs, alcohol found during traffic stop
Topeka to host 2023 Junior College Indoor Track & Field National Championship
Topeka to host 2023 Junior College Indoor Track & Field National Championship
KHP urges drivers to move over as two troopers’ vehicles are struck within a week
KHP urges drivers to move over as two troopers’ vehicles are struck within a week