Gov. Kelly signs tax exemption and reduction bill

“We’re cutting more than $1 billion, again, $1 billion in taxes”
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The bill cuts property taxes while providing additional tax relief for Kansas veterans and the elderly through property tax refunds.

House Bill 2239 gives tax credits to teachers who purchase school supplies out of their own pockets.

“In the next three years, we’re cutting more than $1 billion, again, $1 billion in taxes for Kansans. These are common-sense tax cuts that’ll put money back in people’s pockets,” said Governor Laura Kelly.

Kelly signed the property tax bill Wednesday that received more than 100 votes in favor of it in the House. It passed unanimously in the Senate.

Residential property taxes will be exempt for up to the first 40-thousand dollars of assessed value. It’ll provide Kansans 65-and-older, spouses, or disabled veterans a refund based on the change in rates.

Kelly said Kansans feeling the impact of pandemic-induced inflation can feel better now to provide property tax relief and eliminate the state sales tax on food. She said they’re able to do this because of the largest budget surplus in decades.

The bill also eliminates the sales tax on supplies needed to repair farm fencing destroyed by storms and other disasters. Something very beneficial for those impacted by the wildfires months ago and the recent tornados.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

