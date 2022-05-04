Advertisement

Following weekend tornados farmers, ranchers reminded of available assistance

FILE - A Wabaunsee Co. home was destroyed by a tornado on Friday night, April 29, 2022.
FILE - A Wabaunsee Co. home was destroyed by a tornado on Friday night, April 29, 2022.(WIBW/Thomas Schmidt)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has reminded Kansas farmers and ranchers affected by weekend storms of the assistance available to them.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he wants to remind farmers and ranchers impacted by tornados and severe storms on Friday, April 29, to contact their local Farm Service Agency office for more information about disaster assistance programs available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“Since Friday, we have learned of more tornadoes and significant weather events that occurred in counties across Kansas. I encourage landowners who have discovered damage to fencing and livestock to report damage to their local FSA office. We cannot stop significant weather events, but we can ensure our farmers and ranchers have the resources they need to rebuild and be made whole from damage and losses they could not prevent,” said Sen. Marshall.

Marshall said tornados and severe storms were reported in multiple counties on Friday, which damaged fences and potentially harmed livestock. He said the USDA offers help to farmers and ranchers to repair damage to farmland through the Emergency Conservation Program.

The Senator noted that additional assistance is available to those who lost livestock due to severe weather.

Marshall has encouraged producers and landowners to contact their county FSA office for more information about the application and reporting processes.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson's, 29th and Wanamaker
Topeka restaurant delays opening
The owner of a Dodge Charger reported stolen in April tracked down the car early Tuesday behind...
Owner tracks down stolen car Tuesday morning in East Topeka
FILE
After unauthorized residents found in Topeka home, warrant reveals slew of drugs
On May 3, 2022, Geary Co. authorities search for a man last seen attempting to swim ashore at...
UPDATE: Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office provides more details as search continues
Dustin Clayton
Family of homicide victim creates GoFundMe for funeral expenses, reward money

Latest News

FILE
K-State Salina Flight Team takes aim at national competition
The tornado that damaged more than more than 1,000 buildings in south-central Kansas generated...
AG warns of scams, fraud as Kansans repair storm damage
Kansas Congressional delegation reacts to leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft in abortion case
Kansas Congressional delegation reacts to leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft in abortion case
Phil Anderson Live from Warehouse Fire in North Topeka.
Phil Anderson Live From Warehouse Fire