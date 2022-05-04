Following weekend tornados farmers, ranchers reminded of available assistance

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has reminded Kansas farmers and ranchers affected by weekend storms of the assistance available to them.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he wants to remind farmers and ranchers impacted by tornados and severe storms on Friday, April 29, to contact their local Farm Service Agency office for more information about disaster assistance programs available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“Since Friday, we have learned of more tornadoes and significant weather events that occurred in counties across Kansas. I encourage landowners who have discovered damage to fencing and livestock to report damage to their local FSA office. We cannot stop significant weather events, but we can ensure our farmers and ranchers have the resources they need to rebuild and be made whole from damage and losses they could not prevent,” said Sen. Marshall.

Marshall said tornados and severe storms were reported in multiple counties on Friday, which damaged fences and potentially harmed livestock. He said the USDA offers help to farmers and ranchers to repair damage to farmland through the Emergency Conservation Program.

The Senator noted that additional assistance is available to those who lost livestock due to severe weather.

Marshall has encouraged producers and landowners to contact their county FSA office for more information about the application and reporting processes.

